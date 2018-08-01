With its annual Pioneer Day celebration, Panaca paid tribute to the hardworking and industrious souls who settled the area.

This year’s celebration was put on by the LDS Panaca 2nd Ward. Festivities began on Friday, July 20, and concluded Sunday with LDS sacrament meeting topics on “Our Pioneer Heritage.”

The event served as a homecoming as many gathered for family reunions. Activities included a craft fair, movie night in the park, dynamite wake up, 5K run, flag ceremony, meals, kids races, games, fireworks, and dancing.

Saturday afternoon’s parade featured more than twenty-three floats. Some were elaborate and beautiful, like the Escobedo family’s celebration of their heritage and faith (which took second in the float competition), while others reminded the attendees of their freedom to vote, like the floats entered on behalf of Dylan Frehner, for district attorney, and Cresent Hardy for Congress.

The marshals of the parade were Mike and Carma Anderson, long-time citizens of Panaca who come from pioneer stock themselves. Other floats included the Earl Mathews’ family float, which won the competition for the best float overall, and the Heiselbetz/Gonzales’ “Go Dodgers!” float, which took third.