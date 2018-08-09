Under the Stars with Agua Caliente was held Saturday, July 28.

The evening prior, the RV park held a dinner of tacos made by Indiana Adams, followed by a bonfire with roasted marshmallows and time to visit in the quiet stillness of the night.

Saturday began in the afternoon with a watermelon-eating contest, water balloons, and a silent auction. As it began to cool down, Indiana and Frank Adams and John Martinez started to serve food. First responders, Lincoln County sheriff officers, and Nevada Highway Patrol employees got their dinner free in appreciation of all they do.

When it got dark, Francisco Silva, from the Las Vegas Astronomical Society, set up his telescopes and explained the wonders and beauty of the skies.

Agua Caliente is hoping to make this a yearly happening, with more vendors and activities, promoting more community and family events.