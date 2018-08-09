The Panaca Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints recently held its annual Girls Camp on Kolob Mountain in southern Utah.

The camp, held June 19-22, was attended by 85 young women and 30 adult leaders. The adult leaders dressed as pirates for the “Treasure the Truth” theme.

The annual camp was packed with workshops, crafts, games, faith-promoting activities, firesides, and, according to the Stake Young Women’s President, Deborah Katschke, a whole lot of fun.

“I think our young women had a great time,” Katschke said. “We like to have fun, but it’s fun with a purpose. Our purpose at camp is help these young ladies develop their testimony of Jesus Christ and his atoning sacrifice.”

There were many activities to keep the young women busy, including the Lehi’s Vision/Tree of Life Priesthood Walk and the Sunrise Devotional. Many of the young women who attended the camp expressed how spiritually uplifting the special activities were to them.

