The Pioche Senior Center was joined by an unusual lunch crowd on Wednesday, August 1. Lauralyn Lamb took her 4-H cooking club, full of 9-12-year-olds, to the senior center, bearing homemade rice krispie treats.

The kids served the treats and visited for a short time before leaving. Both the senior citizens eating lunch, and the 4-H youth, benefitted from this experience.

4-H leader Lauralyn Lamb said, “My 4-H kids remarked afterwards that they really liked making the treats and it made them feel good to take it to the people in the senior center. One of the girls even said she was already excited to hopefully come back and do it again next year. This is actually one of my favorite parts of the 4-H program. It gives the kids a connection to the wonderful people in their community.”

The senior center also loved it. They were extremely welcoming and excited to have the kids there. Furthermore, the kids were able to feel the satisfaction of the service they participated in.

The 4-H Pioche Lego Club has been visiting the Pioche Town Library for its service projects. The kids made posters to brighten up the library walls. Sharon Faehling, the Pioche librarian, was very welcoming and kind to the kids. She was grateful for their contribution. The youth were even able to get a tour of the new children’s section and tried out markers on the new whiteboard table.

The 4-H programs, run by the University of Nevada, Reno, require each of clubs to do a service project every year. However, the kids get to choose what they want to do. The cooking club has been going to the senior center for the past couple years because, every time, they have a good experience.

This act of service truly reflects 4-H’s purpose “to provide positive youth development opportunities to meet the needs of young people to experience belonging, mastery, independence, and generosity. And to foster educational opportunities.”