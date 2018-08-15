With the help of Caliente Community Methodist Church, RSVP held its annual blood drive on July 25. United Blood Service comes up to Lincoln County twice a year to collect blood, spending a day in Panaca, Caliente, and Alamo. The blood drive is open to adults and youth ages 16-17, with parental permission.

Terri Hartman and Sativa Courtney signed in donors and gave tickets for door prizes.

Thank goes to the Methodist Church for the use of Gray Hall for both the blood drive and the July 31 Respite Volunteers Training.

On July 31, a handicapped-accessible van was acquired for use by RSVP clients. RSVP will need a volunteer driver. The driver will need training and must pass a background check.