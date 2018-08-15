When the 2018-19 school year begins, schools throughout the Lincoln County School District will be connected to a 24/7/365 safety tool. SafeVoice is a live tip reporting system for school safety and student well-being, offered in partnership by the Nevada Departments of Education and Public Safety to all K-12 schools and students in Nevada.

“SafeVoice is an important addition to the actions Lincoln County School District has taken for many years to keep our students safe. We want students to speak up for their friends and themselves to stop bullying, support students in crisis, and above all, prevent school violence,” said Superintendent Pam Teel. “And when it’s not possible to come to school leaders directly, we want students and parents to use SafeVoice. We are also grateful for the partnership with Lincoln County sheriff’s office, who add their response when necessary.”

Students, parents, and community members can report concerns by using the free SafeVoice app, calling 1.833-216-7233 (SAFE), or visiting www.safevoicenv.org. The reporting tool is easy to use, and when the reporter logs back in, he or she is able to dialogue with SafeVoice Communications Specialists who will determine if law enforcement is needed immediately to protect life safety. Reports are then sent to the child’s school, where administrators and counselors respond with support, intervention, and a safety plan for the child of concern.

Reporters may remain anonymous, and, by law, all reports are confidential—they are never shared outside of the SafeVoice response system.

When school opens, please visit lcsdnv.com or on Lincoln County School District Nevada on Facebook to view the “How to Use the SafeVoice App” video. The SafeVoice reporting system, hotline, and parent information are also available in Spanish.