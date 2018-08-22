Lincoln County Telephone System, Inc. was awarded $6,944,000 from the US. Department of Agriculture to improve broadband service in the area.

Nevada’s senators both applauded the news in separate statements.

“All Nevadans should have access to fast, reliable internet, regardless of their zip code,” said Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV). “This grant will strengthen Lincoln County’s ability to provide an essential service to its residents and will enable local families and business leaders to connect to crucial resources across the state and country quicker.”

Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV) indicated the funding is made available through the Telecommunications Infrastructure Loan Program, and it will be used to expand the fixed-wireless broadband system as well as establish and upgrade a fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) network in Lincoln County. The resources will also go toward advancing segments of legacy copper network, ultimately making improvements that serve 2,038 access lines.

Heller thanked Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue “for recognizing Nevada’s need and investing in rural Nevada with the goal of increasing economic and educational opportunities.” Heller added, “I look forward to continue working to find solutions that empower our rural workforce, encourage innovation, and ensure all Nevadans have the chance to get ahead.”

Nevada is one of 11 states chosen for the initiative, and, along with it, Lincoln County Telephone System is one of just 12 projects selected to receive USDA funding to improve broadband infrastructure around the country.