The Utah Shakespeare Festival will be celebrating the armed forces with free tickets to selected performances on Sept. 4–7.

The offer is for anyone with a military ID, active or veteran, and includes a total of four tickets per ID to any of the following shows, all beginning at 8 p.m.: “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” Sept. 4; “The Merchant of Venice,” Sept. 5 or 7; “Henry VI Part One,” Sept. 6; and “The Foreigner,” September 7. “The Foreigner” will be in the Randall L. Jones Theatre; the other three plays will be in the outdoor Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre.

Military personnel are invited to reserve tickets by calling 800-PLAYTIX or visiting the ticket office near the Anes Studio Theatre. A valid military ID will be required to pick up the tickets, and there is a limit of four tickets per family. Tickets are not available in Premier or Center Orchestra sections. Space is limited for this special offer, so call soon to reserve your seats.

“We are excited and proud to make this offer to our military personnel and their families,” said Tyler Morgan, director of marketing and communications. “It is a small way that we can say ‘thank you’ for the sacrifices they have made for us and our country.”

For further information on veterans benefits or questions, call Linda Rollins at 775-962-1304.