By KyLee Cameron

The Lincoln County High football team is ready for the upcoming season with Raymond Wadsworth returning as head coach for his second year.

Last year, the team went far, making it all the way to the state semifinals in Lovelock. They ended up losing the game and Lovelock went on to win the state championship.

Wadsworth said, “They were a really good team, well coached, and had a lot of seniors. But the kids rose to the challenge, played hard, and had a good season.”

The team plans on building from last season and working hard to make it back to state.

The football team lost seven seniors last year, including Landon Smith, Elijah Harr, and Matthew Finlinson. However, they have quite a few returning seniors.

After suffering an injury last year, senior McKinley O’Connor will be coming back as a defensive linebacker and an offensive tackle. Noah Smith, also a senior, will be a defensive linebacker and an offensive running back. Other seniors include Alexander Vincent as a defensive linebacker and quarterback, and Kamdon Lewis as a defensive linebacker and offensive running back.

The coach also mentioned returning junior Dean Ottley as a defensive tackle and an offensive full back.

There is a new addition to the team, a sophomore from Pershing, Cody Ziles. Wadsworth said he is very likeable, coachable, and will be coming up as another quarterback.

McKinley O’Connor said, “I believe we are going to have a very successful season. In my four years playing varsity football, I have never seen our team this skilled and this fast. We have the potential to win the state championship. We just have to stay focused and play with a chip on our shoulder.”

The team plans on working every week to get better and prepare mentally and physically for the task at hand. They’re going to take it one game at a time and work up to their end goal. The coach believes that as they work together and push themselves, they will be able to make it to the state championship and win.

The football team will be traveling to White Pine on Friday, Aug. 17, for a scrimmage. They will have their first official game on Aug. 24 against Battle Mountain. Junior Varsity will play at four o’clock and Varsity will play at 7 p.m.