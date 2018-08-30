The Bureau of Land Management Ely District Office proposes a competitive sale of nine parcels of public land totaling 296.09 acres located in Lincoln County, Nevada. The BLM will accept written comments on the proposal during a 45-day public comment period that ends Sept. 28.

The sale will be by sealed-bid and oral public auction and will be held on Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. at the Caliente Railroad Depot, 100 Depot Avenue, Caliente, Nevada 89008. Registration for the auction begins at noon and bidding on the sale parcels will begin at the appraised fair market value.

The sale will be conducted in accordance with Public Law 108-424, Lincoln County Conservation, Recreation, and Development Act of 2004, complies with the Federal Land Policy and Management Act of 1976, and is in conformance with the 2008 Ely Resource Management Plan. Five percent of the proceeds from the land sale will go to the Nevada State General Education Fund, ten percent to Lincoln County, and the remaining 85 percent will be deposited into a special account to be used for protection of archaeological and natural resources, recreation and wilderness planning, and other opportunities in Lincoln County.

Mail or deliver written comments to the BLM Caliente Field Office, 1400 South Front Street, Caliente, NV 89008, Attn: Field Manager. Maps delineating the sale parcels are available at https://go.usa.gov/xQYzG and at the BLM Caliente Field Office. Before including your address, phone number, e-mail address, or any other personally identifiable information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment—including your personally identifiable information—may be made publicly available at any time. While you can ask the BLM in your comment to withhold your personally identifiable information from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.

If, after reviewing the comments, the BLM determines to proceed with the sale, the sale date will be announced on the BLM web site and in the local media at least 15 days in advance of the sale. The lands will not be sold prior to 60 days following the publication of the Notice of Realty Action in the Federal Register on Aug. 14.

For more information, contact Chris Carlton, BLM Caliente Field Manager, at (775) 726-8109 or ccarlton@blm.gov