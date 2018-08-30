Lincoln County High School’s cross-country team, or some of it, raced in the SUU Invitational last Saturday.

Of the six runners on the team, only three were able to make it: Hayden Showell, Ashton Showell, and Jarrett Leon. However, Austin Marshall joined the team, so they now have enough to compete in the league.

Coach Lacee Pearson said, “Having Austin Marshall is fabulous. He is going to do very good. I am really happy to have him. He is going to give Chance some good competition.”

At the race, Leon finished with a time of 24:02. Hayden Showell was behind him with a time of 24:45. Ashton Showell finished at 27:00.

“The boys did better than I thought. We did a 5k time trial in practice and those times were not very promising. Although, in the actual race, they did a lot better than expected,” said Pearson.

This weekend, the team will run in the Pioche Labor Day 5k.