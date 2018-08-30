It happens every fall: high school football season, nationwide.

Alamo, Nevada, is no exception, and the 2018 season begins Aug. 24 for the defending Class 1A State champion Pahranagat Valley Panthers.

Pahranagat Valley is the winningest program in Nevada high school history, with a record 20 state titles since 1978.

Since 2008, Pahranagat’s win-loss record is 116-1, including nine undefeated seasons and the Panthers hold a national record as the first eight-man team to win at least 100 consecutive games (104, 2008-2016).

So the new season begins this week with the traditional kickoff against the visiting Wells Leopards.

Alamo and Wells have played every year since 2004, except 2010. Pahranagat Valley currently has a 12-game win streak going.

Aug. 31, over the Labor Day weekend, the Panthers play in Elko against Independence, a boys correctional school in the 1A Northeast League, similar to Spring Mountain.

The teams met for the first time last year in Alamo and the Panthers blanked them, 52-0.

The bye-week comes Sept. 7, with the following games to be league games in the new alignment for the 1A South.

Sept. 14 and 21, the boys have to back-to-back games against Beaver Dam and Beatty.

Those will be followed by three games on the road, a league game at Indian Springs, a non-league game at Carlin, where the Panthers have not played since 2007, finishing up at Spring Mountain.

The final game of the regular season in Alamo is with league newcomers the Green Valley Christian Guardians (Henderson), Thursday, Oct. 25, which is Nevada Day.

After that, the playoffs begin Nov. 2.