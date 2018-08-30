The Lincoln County High football team defeated Battle Mountain 30-14 in their opening game last Friday.

The Longhorns came out fast and scored a touchdown in the beginning of the first quarter. The next play, the Lynx fumbled the ball and Battle Mountain recovered it, leading them to score their second touchdown. The first quarter ended, leaving Battle Mountain with a 14-0 lead.

In the second quarter, the Lynx began to pick it up. Junior Dean Ottley started it off with a big tackle, giving the Longhorns a loss of yards and turning the ball over to the Lynx. Starting on the 43-yard line, junior Dylan Robinson caught a pass from Alex Vincent and scored the Lynx’s first touchdown. Robinson also caught the two-point conversion.

Battle Mountain caused a problem when they pushed the Lynx back near the end zone on the second down, almost scoring. Luckily, senior Kamdon Lewis made an interception and ran the ball all the way to the 45-yard line, giving the Lynx a huge advantage.

Later in the play, Battle Mountain recovered the ball on a fumble but the Lynx quickly got it back. Robinson made another great catch, running it all the way to the 30-yard line.

At halftime, the score was 14-8, with the Lynx receiving the ball.

Alex Vincent ran the ball about 38 yards at the start of the third quarter. The Lynx kept moving forward and Noah Smith gained 25 yards, putting them in a good position for another touchdown.

Inside the 10-yard line, Vincent made a spin move and dove into the end zone, giving the Lynx their second touchdown and the team took the lead another two-point conversion.

Once Battle Mountain had the ball, Ottley got another big tackle and the Longhorns punted the ball, leaving the Lynx with the ball by the end of the third quarter.

The fourth quarter started off quickly as another touchdown pass was made from Vincent to Robinson for 81 yards.

Trevin Perkins had a huge sack at the beginning of the Longhorn’s possession and, eventually, the Lynx got the ball back. Battle Mountain forced a turnover but Noah Smith got a sack that moved them back 12 yards. The Lynx took the ball almost into the end zone but had a turnover. With less than a minute left in the game, Noah Smith intercepted a pass and ran it in for the final touchdown of the game to seal the win.

The Lynx will play at White Pine Friday at 7 p.m.