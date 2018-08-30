Each summer, a program, Little Books and Little Cooks, is held in the county. This year it was held in Pioche and Panaca. Next year it will be held in Alamo and Caliente.

Designed for preschool-aged children, participants read stories, learn recipes, and practice healthy eating. At the end of the program, kids each get aprons, hats, and measuring cups.

The program is through the Nevada System of Higher Education, the UNR Cooperative Extension.

Heily and Hugo Wiscombe, Elleanna and McKenna Wadsworth, and Peyton Cole took the class this summer. Donna Jones and Brianna Tibbitts were in charge of the fun and learning.