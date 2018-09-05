By Aimee Mascio

Local families gathered together under the full moon to watch the 1985 Steven Spielberg cult-classic film “The Goonies.”

The free event, funded by a grant provided by the NyE Communities Coalition, was held Saturday at the Pioche Town Park. The coalition serves Nye, Esmeralda, and Lincoln counties and is made up of individuals, organizations, and agencies that are focused on joining together in cooperative and collaborative efforts to increase substance abuse prevention services and opportunities. The grant money was used to purchase a large outdoor screen, projector, and the five-hundred-dollar motion picture licensing fee.

Park rangers Andrew Porter, of Kershaw Ryan State Park, and Jordan Adams, of Echo Canyon State Park, were on site to set up and facilitate the event. Porter explained “the grant is part of a prevention to help kids stay off drugs.”

He added it gives kids “something to do so they wouldn’t be tempted by drugs. We usually show G-rated Disney type films but we chose ‘The Goonies’ this time to appeal to the older kids, in hopes it would give them something fun to do on a Saturday night.”

Those in attendance seemed to really enjoy themselves and look forward to the next annual “Movie in the Park” event.