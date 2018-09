Once again, Las Vegas singer Shiela Wright performed at the Shamrock Pub in Caliente. Wright and her friends expressed how much they enjoy coming here and the friendliness of the community.

Christine Decker and Mike Wynn were kept busy serving drinks as customers came in from the car show, held in front of the Side Track Restaurant. Karaoke brought out the talent in locals and friends and family who accompanied Wright.

There are plans for another visit by Wright.