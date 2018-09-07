At The Meadows, Aug. 31, the Mustangs, the defending Class 2A state champions, defeated Class 1A champs Pahranagat Valley, 25-20, 25-15, and 25-10.

Panther coach Milly Walch said she changed her rotations for this match. “As it turned out, I made a few errors with the lineup down there and it didn’t really work out very well.”

The Lady Panthers continued the non-league season Sept. 4 with a 3-0 sweep of their match at Virgin Valley.

PVHS has now won 10 of the last 11 matches with the Bulldogs since 2008, including the last four.

Walch said, “We really needed a win in this match. I jokingly told the girls we were not leaving Mesquite until we got a win. They got the job done 25-21, 25-6, 25-18.” Morgan Harris recorded 15 kills and five aces.

Walch said she went back to a lineup and rotation the girls feel more comfortable with.

“Our passing was better,” she said, “which makes our sets better and our hitting better. We have some great hitters [Harris and Hannah Castleton]. Sometimes I feel we don’t get them a good set because we are not getting a good pass, but we did much better with that against Virgin Valley. In practice, we have been working on executing each rotation. Amy (Campbell) has been working with our setter, McKenzie Poulsen, on making improvements, and she has.”

Walch said one thing she was not happy with at Virgin Valley was the number of service errors, either out of bounds or into the net. “I think we missed 15, and that’s 15 points we’re just giving away. We’re going to keep working on that.”

On Sept. 11, Pahranagat will host in-county rival Lincoln County in a final tune-up before league matches begin Sept. 14 against Beaver Dam in Alamo.