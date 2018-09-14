Saturday, Sept. 8, Lincoln County High School’s cross-country team participated in the Larry Burgess-Las Vegas Invitational.

Chance Christensen finished at 21:11.3. Hayden Showell achieved a time of 24:41.7. Auston Marshall ran in the JV race; his time was right behind Christensen’s at 21:37.2. Ashton Showell, also in the JV race, finished at 25:50.6. Jarret Leon crossed the finish line with a time of 25:58.4, right behind Showell in the JV race.

The team’s next meet is Friday, Sept. 22, when it will race in the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Invitational.