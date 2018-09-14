LCR

HONOLULU – Chaminade University men’s basketball head coach Eric Bovaird announced the hiring of Dantley Walker as an assistant coach.

“I am so pleased to announce the hiring of Dantley as assistant coach for us,” Bovaird said in a news release. “Dantley was not only a good player for us the past three seasons but also a good leader on and off the court. He has a great eye for the game and a great work ethic. Our guys will benefit tremendously from having Dantley as an assistant coach.”

Walker spent three years in a Silverswords uniform, exhausting his eligibility following the 2017-18 season. The Panaca native was one of the top sharpshooters in school history, knocking down 130 career three-pointers, including a career-best 58 last year.

Walker had one of the most memorable performances of his career last November, recording 23 points, drilling seven three-pointers, three assists, and three steals – all career-highs – in the 96-72 upset of California, the Swords’ eighth win in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational.

Walker prepped at Lincoln County High School, finishing his career as the state of Nevada’s all-time leader in scoring (3,304 points), assists (887), and three-pointers (475). He posted Nevada single-season records of 36.2 points and 10.3 assists during his senior year, to earn him Parade High School All-American First Team honors.