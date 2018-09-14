The LCHS volleyball team came away with the win in their first home match against Virgin Valley last Thursday. The scores were 26-24, 25-15, 25-22.

The first game kicked off with Alexis Barton as starting server. The Bulldogs served and earned a few points.

Lincoln’s rotation this game was a little different than the rotation they’d been going with all season so far; it seemed they needed to adjust before they could really get into the game.

“We were preparing for Virgin Valley, anticipating the loss of one of our starting players, which completely rearranged our starting line-up and had people playing in positions they weren’t used to,” coach Chantel Holt said. “Even though our starter was able to make it, we chose to stick with it in the first game.”

The team allowed the Bulldogs the lead and it was back and forth until KyLee Cameron came up to serve. At that point, the girls secured the lead, 15-11.

The Bulldogs fought back and Lincoln let them get ahead, 24-23. Josee Lytle kept the serve for the last three points and the girls played smart to take the win.

In the second game, the Bulldogs made a few points right off the bat. Lynx got a side out and Baylee Cameron kept her serves consistent, giving the girls a run, 9-3. Finally, the Lady Lynx started making smart plays and killing the ball. This was a much faster game. Marinda Lamb set up Sadie Soderborg for the final kill of the game, 25-15.

The Lady Lynx hoped that this would be the third and final match to win overall. They started out serving, getting the first serve, but turned it over and gave the Bulldogs the lead. The teams went back and forth, trading points all the way up to 22-22. Kendra Mathews kept a constant serve to end the game at 25-22.

Lincoln played Pahranagat Valley High School on Tuesday, Sept. 11, and play the Meadows School on Friday, Sept. 14, in Las Vegas, at 5 and 6 p.m.