In Alamo, on Sept. 11, Pahranagat Valley downed the Lincoln County Lynx, 3-0. Scores were 25-13, 25-23, 25-18.

The victory marked the eighth straight time in four years that the Lady Panthers have beaten the Lady Lynx.

The teams will meet again on Oct. 30 in Panaca, the end of the regular season, with the game serving as a tune-up for each team before they head into their respective league tournaments.

Pahranagat started game one with a large lead, sparked in part by a long set of service points from senior Morgan Harris, and the Panthers took the game, 25-13.

Game two was a much closer set as the teams battled each other point for point up until Pahranagat made the final two points.

Alamo coach Milly Walch said the team really tried to cut down on the number of service errors they have been dealing with of late. “That just gives points away to the other team. And when you might have 10-12 of those in the match, it hurts quite a bit. I told the girls that, this match, I wanted all of that cut down to maybe only five or six. And we did much better, with maybe only eight.”

Pahranagat had a 22-15 lead in the third game when the Lynx had a short run to draw within 22-18 before the Panthers were able to secure the win.

Senior outside hitter Morgan Harris, the team kill leader, said, “It’s almost a split-second decision as to what I’m going to do with the ball, based on where the defenders are, as to whether or not I’m going to try to really blast it home, or just a medium touch to an open spot.” Whichever she does, she might be catching the eye of some future college coaches with her powerful right arm.

Assistant coach Amy Campbell said she has worked quite a bit lately with helping junior setter McKenzie Poulson improve, as she is playing that position for the first year. “I have worked with her on footwork and it is coming along very nicely as she is getting better sets for the outside hitters [Harris and Hannah Castleton].”

League play begins for both teams this week on Friday, Sept. 14. Lincoln County has a match on the road with defending state champions The Meadows, then travels to Adelson on Sept. 17.

Meanwhile, Pahranagat Valley has its first league match on Friday, hosting Beaver Dam.