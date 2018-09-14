Due to storms, the Pahranagat Valley Senior Center sustained damage to its roof and requested help with repairs. Lincoln County donated the shingles and Randy Richins, of Logandale; Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) officers Chad Charles and Kenyon Walch; along with some local Boy Scouts; helped complete repairs. Colleen Cottam, the senior center president, commented, “We would like to thank Randy from Logandale for coming out of his way and going to our hardware store for added supplies in order to prevent our roof from leaking. We would also like to thank [Charles] and [Walch], along with the Boy Scouts, [for helping] finish the repairs.”

Additionally, the senior center expressed gratitude to KW Legacy Ranch for pulling weeds and fixing the tree wells.

The senior center is interested in acquiring a grant for a metal roof in the future since the current roof is twenty years old.

In other news, the annual potluck will be held on September 27 at 6 p.m. Brad Walch will be giving a history of the valley with highlights of what has happened in the area.

If there is anyone interested in being picked up for lunch at the senior center, please call the center at (775) 725-3340.

Exercise classes are continuing, with Tai Chi every Monday from 8:30-9:30 a.m., and other exercise Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30-10 a.m.

If you would like to rent the building, it’s $35 a day or $20 for four hours. There is a $50 cleaning deposit that will be returned upon inspection by a board member. The senior center is open Monday through Friday from 10 to 2 p.m.

Board meetings are held every first Monday of each month at 1 p.m.

Everyone is invited to come and join the fun, including bingo, on Sept. at 6 p.m. There is a fifty cent donation for a bingo card, and bring a gift for the prize table.