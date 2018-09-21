Axel Pearson of Pioche was the overall winner at the Bushwackers MC race near Pioche.

Hundreds competed at the event, part of the Motorcycle Racing Association of Nevada (MRAN) Desert Series.

Hagen Boyce of Pioche came in first in the 250 class. Todd Parker of Caliente took first in the Over-50 class. And Ashley Ross of Caliente was first among women competitors.

A number of locals competed, including many young racers.

The next MRAN race takes place on Saturday, Sept. 22, in Mesquite, a Grand Prix Series event.