The 12th Annual Walk for Hope, put on by the Nevada Coalition for Suicide Prevention, was held at the Linear Walkway in Caliente on September 15. Signups started at 8 a.m. and the walk began at 9 a.m.

Janie Rippetoe, of Lincoln County Mental Health Services, located at the Panaca Town Center, spearheaded the event. Around 15 people walked the path lined with signs providing information on suicide.

One suicide occurs every 40 seconds and 22 veterans commit suicide every day.

For help, call the hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or seek out a mental health professional.