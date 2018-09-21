Last Friday, Sept. 14, the Lincoln County High football team trampled over The Meadows Mustangs, winning 49-12.

The Lynx came out fast and held the Mustangs with their defense. With nothing left to do, the Mustangs punted the ball and senior Noah Smith received it and ran the ball in for the Lynx’s first touchdown of the night. Once the Mustangs got possession of the ball, the Lynx kept up with their defense and shut them down again, causing another turnover.

Junior Dylan Robinson received the ball from Alex Vincent and ran it for extra yards, putting the Lynx in a good position to score. During the next play, Vincent threw the ball to Kobe Walker for another touchdown.

The Mustangs got the ball again, but not for long. Mason Thornock got a huge interception, gaining more yards for the Lynx. As the clock ran down, senior Dean Ottley got the ball and ran it in for the third touchdown, ending the first quarter.

To start off the second quarter, Smith ran the ball to bring the Lynx closer to the end zone. Kamdon Lewis got the ball on the next play and ran hard, making it in for a touchdown. The Mustangs tried to get past the Lynx but the defense was too strong and held them back again.

With the Lynx in possession, Vincent ran the ball in for another touchdown. The Mustangs gained a few yards in the next few plays, but the defense shut them down and got a turnover. The Lynx continued to run the ball and gain yards when sophomore Cody Ziles took it all the way in for a touchdown.

At halftime, the score was 46-0.

The third quarter began with the Lynx getting possession of the ball once more. Sophomore Matthew Hafen scored kicked a field goal, putting the Lynx even further ahead. The Mustangs got the ball and pushed through the Lynx’s defense to gain yards. Soon, the Mustangs got their first touchdown of the game, but failed to get the two-point conversion.

With time going by fast, the Lynx tried to get off to a quick start in the fourth quarter. However, the Mustangs came out hard and played good defense, getting a turnover and slowly gained yards. With only two minutes left in the game, the Mustangs got their second touchdown. Once the Lynx had the ball, they took a knee, running the clock down to the end.

Alex Vincent led the defensive stats with four tackles. Noah Smith and Hagen Boyce had three tackles; Kamdon Lewis and Dean Ottley had two.

The Lynx’s next game will be Friday, Sept. 21, as they host the Lake Mead Eagles. There is no JV game and Varsity will begin at 7 p.m.