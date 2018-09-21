A motorcycle accident in the east of Hancock Summit, on state route 375, took the life of Donald Shortell, 67, owner of Penoyer Farms in Rachel.

Nevada Highway Patrol Sergeant Guy Davis reported the accident occurred about 3:45 p.m. on Sept. 12.

He said Shortell, riding a 2000 Harley-Davidson, was eastbound when, for unknown reasons, the motorcycle overturned and Shortell was thrown off. Although he was wearing a helmet, Shortell still sustained multiple severe injuries and died at the scene.

Pahranagat Valley Fire and EMS responded, along with the Nevada Highway Patrol and a coroner from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

The NHP is conducting the accident investigation and the sheriff’s department will handle the coroner’s investigation.

Sgt. Davis said the motorcycle rolled over several times before coming to rest off the south side of the highway.

A memorial service for Shortell will be held on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2 p.m. at the Alamo LDS church.