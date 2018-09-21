As Pahranagat Valley High School (PVHS) opened their league season last week with a 3-0 shutout of Beaver Dam, Emily Hanson went on a 12-0 scoring run in the third game of the match.

Pahranagat was trailing 5-6 in the game when the serving rotation came to Hansen. She kept making points, helped out by the strong defense and offense of her teammates, and took the girls to a 17-6 lead.

The Lady Panthers won the first two games easily, 25-10, 25-10, and Hansen led them to a 25-8 win in the final game.

“Beaver Dam is a young team with only two seniors,” said Pahranagat coach Milly Walch. “They have a new coach who came down from Oregon after a long time there to try to build up the Diamondback program.”

Walch said, “What I noticed from them was they were good at serve-receive. Even our power hitter, Morgan Harris, was getting dug by the Beaver Dam players, and that is quite hard to do.”

“We had a good service game ourselves,” Walch said, “didn’t have very many service errors, but it is sometimes hard to stay ready when the ball is not always coming back to you, and we were working on that. Staying on our toes and being ready for when the ball did come back over.”

This week is homecoming for the Panthers, who will host Beatty. The Hornets were third in the league last year but made the playoffs, where they have been participants each year since 2007.

However, against the perennially powerful Panthers, the Hornets are 0-18 since 2007, and have taken only two sets from PVHS in that stretch, one in 2009 and one in 2013.

Looking ahead to Sept. 25, Pahranagat will host White Pine. The teams split their meetings last year and will play again on Oct. 25 in Ely.

At the end of September, Pahranagat takes part in the Boulder City tournament, Sept. 28-29 which will feature three defending state championship teams — 3A Boulder City, 2A The Meadows, and 1A Pahranagat Valley.

Also expected to participate are Legacy, Bonanza, Pahrump Valley, Spring Valley, Virgin Valley, Western, Lake Mead, Liberty Baptist, and Lincoln County.

“It’s a lot of good higher-level competition.” Walch said, “We may not win a lot of games, but it’ll be really good practice and tune us up more for our remaining league games.”