03/04/39-09/17/18

Betty Sue Burton (Carpenter) left us to fly with the angels September 17, 2018.

She leaves behind her husband Keith of 35 years, her sister Lyn, her sister Dorothy and many family members to include: Andra, Sue, Ede (late), Brad (late), Karen, Greg, Steve, Keith (Tiger), Kim, Kerry, and Lisa along with various grandchildren, Great grandchildren, Cousins, and Nephews.

Betty was born and raised in Northwest Florida and later was stationed with the Air Force in Reno, Nevada. She moved to Las Vegas and was a grocery checker, bank cashier, and also a food and beverage cashier in the casino industry in Las Vegas. She retired to Alamo, Nevada in 2000 where she lived with her husband and family.

Betty was a loving, caring mother, grandmother and best friend. She had a heart of gold and would always lend a helping hand in some way or another to those who were in need whether she knew them personally or not. She touched many hearts throughout the years. Her quick wit and straightforwardness will be forever missed.

Services and a reception will be held at Trinity Assembly of God Church at 603 Cottonwood Street, Alamo, Nevada on September 29 at 12 p.m. Services performed by Becky Eizman. Online condolences can be made at www.snmortuary.com.