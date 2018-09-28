Corinne Fullerton Shumway of Santa Clara, Utah finished her journey here on earth on a beautiful Saturday afternoon. It was the first day of autumn, September 22, 2018. She was 82 years of age.

Born November 27, 1935, in the small town of Pioche, Nevada she is the first child of Walter Murray Fullerton and Grace Hollinger Fullerton.

She leaves behind her loving husband of 63 years, Keith Ardit Shumway.

Corinne was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved her Heavenly Father and served him faithfully in many callings over the years, treating each one as if it were the most important thing she could be asked to do. She loved the people she served from the sisters in the Relief Society, youth in the YWMIA, to the young Primary Children to whom she taught the Gospel.

Keith and Corinne were married September 5, 1955, and they were sealed for Time and all Eternity in the Mesa, Arizona Temple.

Their first home was the fuselage of a crashed airplane on top of Calamity Mesa where she helped cook for a group of miners. After that adventure, they moved to Provo, Utah where she got a job at Geneva Steel, and Keith attended BYU.

In 1958 they set up house in Monticello, Utah and by 1966 they were the proud parents of 6 children; five girls and a boy. They then moved to Reno, Nevada and in 1967 she began working at the University of Nevada. In 1971 she graduated from college with a degree in nutrition and went on to get her master’s degree in home economics, with a minor in art.

Corinne worked for the Division of Aging Services and was instrumental in getting the Meals on Wheels program to all the outlying towns in the state of Nevada. She loved to paint, play the piano, and had a fabulous singing voice. She spent years researching her family history and in her later life wrote many books, not only about her ancestors but about the small town where she grew up. One particular book was called “I Dig Pioche.”

After the children grew up, and both she and her husband retired, they moved to Gold Canyon, Arizona where they served a Family History Mission and then an 18-month Mission to Nigeria for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints before finally settling in Santa Clara, Utah where she had always loved the red hills of November.

Corinne is survived by her husband Keith, her daughters Kellee (Michael) Kiley of Farmington, Utah, Kim (Donald) Jacobsen of Reno, Nevada, Laurie Morris of Reno, Nevada, Heidi (Thomas) Hebb of Sparks, Nevada, Tori Kae (Scott) Cantrell of Elko, Nevada and a son Michael Keith Shumway of Reno, Nevada.

Also surviving her is her brother William Douglas Fullerton (Sandra) of St. George, Utah, 18 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and many dear cousins and friends with whom she grew up and cherished dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Donald Murray Fullerton.

Corinne was proud to call Pioche her hometown. Her Grandmother Hollinger and all her Aunts and Uncles lived nearby in Eagle Valley. All she ever wanted growing up was to play in the White Rock Mountains and run the hills of Eagle Valley with all her beloved cousins. So, it is only befitting that she be laid to rest there in the Hollinger Cemetery of her grandparents and great-grandparents.

The Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m Friday, September 28 at the Spilsbury Mortuary with a viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. just prior.

Graveside service will be Saturday, September 29, at 11 a.m. Pacific Standard Time in Eagle Valley (Ursine), Nevada.

