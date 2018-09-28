Elaine Edwards Hillman, 87, from Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away September 15, 2018. She was born October 15, 1930 in Caliente Nevada. She is survived by her four daughters Kris Thornton, Char Bradshaw, Kathy Hinkle (Patrick), and Darlene Jacobson (Craig); two nieces, Linda Lee (Kim) and Torrie Klomp (Steve); two nephews, Dell and Cody O’Connor; 10 grandchildren; and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, October 13 at Palm Eastern Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave. Las Vegas,NV 89123. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.