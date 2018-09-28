Homecoming is one of the craziest yet most rewarding weeks of the school year. This year, the theme was “The Red Carpet.” To kick the week off on the night of Monday, Sept. 17, Logan Lee, the 2016 Mr. PV, was once again crowned Mr. PV. He wowed the judges with a fantastic magic trick and some witty answers.

On Tuesday, the girls got pumped and battled through an intense Powderpuff game. The team coached by Stockton Maxwell and Kyler Martin pulled off the big win. Alongside the girls, some male cheerleaders performed a big dance at halftime.

Wednesday night was concluded with a fascinating Peachfuzz tournament. Emily Hansen and Kami Stirling coached the winning team.

Thursday night was the pep assembly and bonfire, a big night for everyone involved. The booster club, cheerleaders, and student council put on astounding performances and got everyone excited for the jam-packed weekend ahead.

The Beatty Hornets arrived on Friday for ball games. The night started off with JV and Varsity volleyball games. Both volleyball teams pulled off easy wins, setting the stakes high for the big football game. The boys kept the whole crowd interested and ended up with another victory of 58-22.

Saturday was the dance, a huge success that ended the crazy week.

For all generations, alumni or not, homecoming week brings up many memories and feelings. The fire burns out, the crowd leaves, the floor is swept, and at the end of the day, all people are left with are the memories that were made.