The Lincoln County High School volleyball team took on tough competition in the Boulder City Invitational, Sept. 28-29.

The team won some sets, but no matches against teams that were all bigger, except for fellow 2A, Lake Mead.

“We went to a really tough tournament and were a 2A school playing against some 3A-4A teams,” Coach Chantel Holt said. “It is very draining. It’s an endurance test as much as it is a skill test.”

The first of those tests came against 4A Cimarron-Memorial High School who overpowered the Lady Lynx, 25-16, 25-17.

KyLee Cameron had five digs and two kills in the first set, while Keely Jackson had four digs.

Kendra Mathews recorded two kills in the second set.

The team bounced back against 3A Mojave High School with a 25-23 win in the first set. This was after Lincoln let Mojave get 5-0 and kept that score for a while. A Lincoln comeback, capped by a Jackson serve, tied things up, 19-19. Lincoln stayed strong and won, 25-23.

Cameron had nine digs, one ace, and two kills. Mathews had six kills. Jackson had five digs.

In the second set, Lincoln once again allowed Mojave a large lead, 7-0. However, they tied it up again at 19-19. However, this time, the set ended with Mojave on top, 25-23, ultimately winning the tiebreaker at 15-9.

In the second set, Cameron had five digs. Mathews had two kills. Jackson had an ace. Gwen Lamb had a kill. Mathews had four digs in the tiebreaker.

Lincoln also played Tech (25-15, 23-25, 17-15); Western (25-19, 25-15); a very tight match against Lake Mead (26-27, 26-24, 15-9); Spring Valley (27-26, 25-19); and Virgin Valley (25-22, 25-21).

“Towards the end, we were just done,” Holt said. “All of our games were within five points, except for maybe two. If you’re winning or losing a game by five points, it’s because of the little things.”

The coach added, “It showed us some things we need to clean up. Our middles really stood out. Kendra took care of things when we really needed it most. Overall, we’ve been working on just taking care of our serves, and we improved leaps and bounds in that area.”

Lincoln is fourth in the Class 2A Southern League standings, with a 6-10 overall record, and is 3-3 in league contests.

The Lady Lynx have home matches against Mountain View (0-7, 0-6) at 5 and 6 p.m. on Oct. 12.