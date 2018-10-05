Seniors Noah Smith and Kamdon Lewis scored two and three touchdowns, respectively, as the Lincoln County High School football team remained undefeated with a big 35-14 win against Needles in Panaca, Sept. 28.

Smith recorded 153 total yards of offense and Lewis had 114.

Each team entered the game with a 2A Southern League win and no league losses, though Needles had already suffered a non-league loss to Phoenix Christian. The victory put the Lynx on top of the league standings, which only include four teams this year. Calvary Chapel and Lake Mead are the other two.

“The team did well working together,” Coach Raymond Wadsworth said. “It was a good game, hard fought, and we played really well.”

Wadsworth added that his team just needs to improve on the little things. He is very happy with where they are now.

Senior Kobe Walker led the defense with 13 tackles. Senior McKinley O’Connor had 12, junior Mason Thornock had nine, and senior Alex Vincent had eight.

Smith got the first touchdown of the game after sophomore quarterback Cody Ziles pitched him the ball. The Lynx defense held the Mustangs and caused a turnover. Once the Lynx had the ball, they pushed through the Mustangs and put themselves in a good scoring position. Senior Alexander Vincent then handed the ball off to Kamdon Lewis who ran it in for the touchdown. The Mustangs tried to gain yards, but they fumbled the ball and O’Connor recovered it.

Smith ran the ball in for a third touchdown, pulling the Lynx even further ahead. But on the ensuing kickoff, Needles recovered the ball and ran it all the way in for the team’s first touchdown.

The second quarter started off well with sophomore Matt Hafen getting an interception to keep the Mustangs from scoring. There was good defense on both ends, and the Lynx continued holding their opponent. However, Needles made a pass for a touchdown, bringing the score even closer. Then Mason Thornock gained yards for the Lynx and, soon after, Lewis ran the ball for a touchdown.

In the third quarter, the Mustangs got close to a touchdown but didn’t quite manage it. At the end of the third quarter, both teams were scoreless.

Junior Dean Ottley got a big sack at the beginning of the fourth quarter and the Lynx gained yards. The Mustangs played good defense and got the ball, but Hafen got another interception, giving the Lynx possession. Continuing to run the ball, the team gained yards, but the Mustangs shut them down and got the ball again. Then Lewis got an interception and scored another touchdown. The Lynx played good defense the rest of the quarter and held the Mustangs from scoring, bringing the game to an end.

The Lynx’s (5-0, 2-0) next game will be Friday, Oct. 5, at Lake Mead (0-4, 0-2). The game will start at 7 p.m.