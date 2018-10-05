Pahranagat Valley went 3-4 at the Boulder City tournament last weekend, a higher-level tournament the Lady Panthers have participated in for a number of years.

“It’s a lot of good, higher-level competition,” Coach Milly Walch said prior to attending, “We may not win a lot of games, but it’ll be really good practice and tune us up more for our remaining league games.”

The Panthers had three games on Friday, losing first 17-25, 7-25 to host Boulder City, but rebounding with a 25-16, 25-16 win over Spring Valley and a 25-22, 25-17 win over Liberty Baptist.

Four matches were on tap on Saturday. The girls lost first to Desert Oasis, 9-25, 14-25, and lost again to Las Vegas, 13-25, 12-25.

In the afternoon, the Lady Panthers scored a win over Pahrump Valley, 25-14, 22-25, 15-13. They concluded the tournament by dropping a 2-1 match with Lake Mead with scores of 17-25, 25-14, and 13-15.

The girls played a league match at Indian Springs, Oct. 2, and won 3-0 with scores of 25-9, 25-9, 25-13.

The girls have five of their next seven matches in Alamo. The only two exceptions are at White Pine, Oct. 23, and at Lincoln County, Oct. 30.

Oct. 5 begins a four-match home stand starting with Liberty Baptist. At present, the teams are tied at 3-0 atop the 1A Southern standings. However, the Lady Panthers beat the Lady Knights 2-0 just last week at the Boulder City tournament.

Coming up Oct. 9, Pahranagat Valley will have a return match with Lake Mead in Alamo, a team they lost to at Boulder City.

The 1A South/Central league playoffs will be Nov. 2-3 at Tonopah.